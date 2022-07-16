SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An elderly woman was attacked by two alligators Friday evening at a golf course in Sarasota, according to authorities.

The woman was seen falling into a small pond at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood, a news release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. The woman reportedly “struggled to stay afloat” before the alligators grabbed her.

The woman’s body was found approximately 30 minutes later.

When authorities arrived, two alligators were spotted nearby. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, it is currently unknown if the alligators were involved in the incident.

An alligator trapper was called to the scene and the two alligators were removed. One gator reportedly measured 8’ 10” in length and the other was 7’ 7” long. FWC said it did not plan to remove additional alligators from the area as of this report.

The FWC and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are working together to investigate the incident until a cause of death is determined.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the deceased during this difficult time,” the FWC said in a statement to News Channel 8.