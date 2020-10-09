Early voting in Sarasota County starts Oct. 19

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner announced Friday that early voting for the Nov. 3 election will begin Oct. 19.

Early voting will continue through Nov. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day.

Voters may cast their ballots early at any of the following locations across the county:

Elections office: Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota 34237

Elections office: R.L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S, Venice 34293

Elections office: Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port 34287

North Sarasota Library: 2801 Newtown Boulevard, Sarasota 34234

Fruitville Library: 100 Apex Road, Sarasota 34240

Shannon Staub Library: 4675 Career Lane, North Port 34289

Sarasota Square Mall: 8201 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 34238

Bee Ridge Park: 4430 S Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota 34231

“With expected high turnout for the Nov. 3 election, I strongly urge voters to take advantage of the 14 days of early voting, which will go a long way toward helping reduce lines and wait times at polling places on Election Day,” Turner said.

Voters who choose to vote early must have photo and signature identification when checking in at the early voting site and prior to voting.

Vote-by-mail ballots can also be turned in at early voting sites via drop boxes.

For more information, please visit SarasotaVotes.com or call 941-861-8619.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: