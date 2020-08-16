Early voting ends Aug. 16 in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Early voting for the Aug. 18 primary election ends Sunday in Sarasota County.

Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said eligible voters may cast their ballots during the early voting period between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at any of the following locations:

Elections office, Sarasota County Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota

Elections office, R.L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S, Venice

Elections office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Boulevard, Sarasota

Voters must present a current and valid photo and signature ID upon entering the polling location and prior to voting. A voter who shows up at a polling place without a valid ID will be allowed to vote via a provisional ballot.

If voters choose to vote by mail in this election, they can drop their ballots into secure vote-by-mail ballot drop boxes inside all early voting locations or at drive-thru, drop-off points outside all three elections offices. Ballots may also be dropped off at any elections office during normal business hours (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and until 7 p.m. on election night, Aug. 18).

