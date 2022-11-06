SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota police responded to a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning.

The Sarasota Police Department said at around 3 a.m., officers on patrol in the area of 23rd Street and North Osprey Avenue heard a gunshot nearby and noticed a vehicle leaving the area.

The patrol officers then conducted a traffic stop and spoke to the occupants.

The department said the officers found out that a passenger had been injured by a gunshot. Police took the victim to a hospital where they were stabilized.

According to police, the people in the vehicle were cooperative, but no gunman has been taken into custody, and officers do not have information on who was responsible for the shooting.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Sarasota police detectives at 941-263-6773.