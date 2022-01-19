E-scooter, bike sharing program coming to Sarasota soon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fleets of bikes and e-scooters are coming to the streets of Sarasota.

The Sarasota City Commission this week cleared the way for Veo, a Chicago-based e-scooter and bicycle sharing provider, to deploy scooter fleets throughout the city. The city said its staff has begun assessing areas where geofencing can be used to enforce parking rules and corral scooters in busy areas. The service is expected to be available in early March.

Around 350 to 400 e-scooters (both seated and stand-up) and 50 to 75 bicycles (traditional and pedal-assisted) will initially be available for rent. The fleets may increase if certain usage requirements are met.

Residents and visitors will be able to access the scooters via a mobile app. They will pay $1 to unlock a scooter and 37 cents per minute to ride one. Bike rentals are 50 cents per half hour. Discounted rates are available for low-income users who qualify.

“We’re overjoyed to be bringing these convenient, safe and cost-effective transportation options to Sarasota,” said Mayor Erik Arroyo. “Having a micro-mobility program will help fill in the gaps in our transportation network for first-mile and last-mile trips to help our citizens get where they want and need to go. I’m looking forward to this transformative and successful partnership with Veo.”

Veo operates in more than 35 cities across the country, including St. Petersburg and Gainesville.

For more information, visit veoride.com or contact the City of Sarasota Parking Division at 941-263-6475.