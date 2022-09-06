SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Officers with the Sarasota Police Department busted a driver who was caught speeding nearly three times over the speed limit late Sunday night.

Authorities said several night shift officers positioned near John Ringling Causeway stopped the driver who was going 99 mph in a 35 mph zone. According to official documents, the driver was busted around 11:40 p.m.

While the driver did not cause any damage to nearby properties or injure another person, authorities asked the public to slow down and follow the posted speed limits.

“[The driver] now has a mandatory court date to set his fine. Please slow down,” the department said. “The life you save could be your own.”