Drive-thru coronavirus testing to continue in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Department of Health is hosting three by-appointment-only coronavirus testing sites throughout the county next week.

The tests are for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms, which includes fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficultly breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore threat, loss of taste or smell, or someone who is working in a healthcare setting.

To make an appointment, please call 941-861-2883 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Callers will be screened using current CDC testing criteria.

While the following sites are primarily drive-thru, the Sarasota Department of Health can accommodate walk-ups and people on bicycles.

North Sarasota Tuesday, May 12 from 8 a.m. to noon R.L. Taylor Community Center, 1845 34th Street, Sarasota

South County Wednesday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to noon Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd., North Port

Mid-County Thursday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to noon Laurel Civic Association, 509 Collins Road, Laurel



The Sarasota Department of Health has tested more than 1,500 community members for COVID-19 during our community-based testing events to date.

