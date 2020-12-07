Dozens visit growing roadside memorial in honor of Sarasota High School student-athlete killed in crash

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WFLA) – Along the side of University Parkway in Lakewood Ranch, there is a growing roadside memorial in honor of a 16-year-old student-athlete killed in a crash over the weekend.

Kevin Gallardo was a junior at Sarasota High School. He was a pitcher for the Sarasota Sailors baseball team.

The Sarasota County School District confirms grief counselors were on campus Monday to help students and staff coping with the sudden and tragic loss.

Photo credit: Sarasota High Baseball

“The students at Sarasota High are suffering today, as are the adults. I know the staff, teaching staff, the administrative staff…this one really has hit them hard,” said Sarasota High School baseball Coach Clyde Metcalf.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the 16-year-old was a passenger in a car that lost control and went airborne before colliding with a pole Friday night. The 17-year-old driver survived with serious injuries. Two backseat passengers without seatbelts, 15 and 16-years-old, were ejected from the car but survived. Both had serious injuries.

Dozens of people stopped by the site of the crash Monday, many dropping off flowers or stuffed animals. There’s a large white cross with the teen’s name and birthday on the side of University Parkway just east of Lorraine Road.

Gallardo’s baseball coach tells 8 On Your Side the teen was a talented pitcher who was loved on and off the field.

“He was a great kid. He was very personable, tremendous manners, raised really well by his parents and he was very well liked,” said Coach Metcalf.

Coach Metcalf along with other coaches, school administrators, guidance counselors, and grief counselors met with some of Gallardo’s teammates over the weekend to lend support during this incredibly difficult time.

“We were just there to try to give the boys an opportunity to talk about Kevin and to really just to open up a little bit,” said Coach Metcalf. “One of the things that we discussed was that this is a very preventable thing. This tragedy didn’t have to happen. We talked to some of them individually that we know maybe travel a little too fast at times and asked them to keep this moment in their hearts and to try to just be careful and to think about the consequences of their actions. It is terrible, but maybe it will save another life,” he continued.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers continue to investigate the deadly crash.

“Without question, speed did play a factor in this. At this point in time, the Florida Highway Patrol traffic homicide investigators are looking into criminal charges as well,” said Trooper Kenn Watson. “As this investigation continues, there will be more reports to come. The driver of this vehicle is going to have to live with this for the rest of his life. The other two young men are going to live with this experience for the rest of their lives. They are all extremely fortunate that they are alive. The bottom line is, slow down, do the right thing, make good decisions and plan ahead,” said the trooper.

There is a GoFundMe page to help the family with unexpected expenses if you’re interested in donating.