Dozens stop by Brian Laundrie’s home, demanding answers and showing support for Gabby Petito

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The FBI is leading the search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve. Laundrie is still the only person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death.

As many people wait for answers, there’s a show of love and support for Petito at the Laundrie’s home.

Adeline Ramos is an Instacart driver, and one of her deliveries Monday was bringing flowers to the Laundrie’s home for Gabby Petito. She didn’t know that was the Gabby she was delivering flowers for.

“I’m about to cry,” Ramos said when she found out.

She wasn’t the only one. Throughout the day, a few people stopped by the home to drop off flowers. Over the last several days, dozens of people have made their way to the Laundrie’s home, from protestors Monday, demanding justice for Gabby, to Dog The Bounty Hunter over the weekend. North Port Police told 8 On Your Side, Brian Laundrie’s mother called 911 to complain.

In a statement Monday, the Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said,

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him. The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong.”



The FBI is starting a new search at the Carlton Reserve this week Agents are scaling back that search.

Rachelle Payonk lives in Minnesota, but is visiting her sister in North Port. She says the demand for answers here, is the same in her home state.

“As the days go by it’s harder to accept that he’s still in this area,” Payonk said. “There’s lots of prayers for answers, respect for Gabby’s family, lots of love, lots of love.”

The FBI stopped by the home over the weekend to grab more of Laundrie’s personal items to help them with DNA matching.

The Petito family is expected to hold a press conference in New York Tuesday.