Dozens lined up, ready for Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally in Sarasota

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of people are lined up and ready at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in preparation for former President Donald Trump’s visit Saturday evening.

Trump is expected to hold his “Save America” rally at 8 p.m. with a fireworks show to follow at 9 p.m.

  • WFLA Photo
  • WFLA Photo
  • WFLA Photo
  • WFLA Photo

Sarasota police warn drivers that traffic delays are possible throughout the day.

Ringling Boulevard from South Tuttle Avenue to South Pompano Avenue will be closed until the event is over.

One person who won’t be in attendance, however, is Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is now focusing on assisting rescue efforts in Surfside.

The governor’s office sent the following statement to 8 On Your Side:

“We can confirm that the Governor will not attend the rally in Sarasota. He spoke with President Trump, who agreed that it was the right decision, because the Governor’s duty is to be in Surfside making sure the families and community have what they need in the aftermath of this tragedy. Governor DeSantis would have gone to the rally in normal circumstances. He is sure the rally will draw a big crowd on this holiday weekend, as many Floridians are excited to attend.”

Press Secretary Christina Pushaw 

You can watch Trump’s rally on WFLA.com or on WFLA News Channel 8’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss