Dozens already lined up for Saturday’s Trump rally in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of people have already begun lining up at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in preparation for former President Donald Trump’s visit Saturday.

When 8 On Your Side was at the fairgrounds, people were already parking their vehicles and camping out in preparation for the former president’s speech.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 8 p.m. with a 9 p.m. fireworks show to follow at 9 p.m. Sarasota police warn drivers that traffic delays are possible throughout the day.

Ringling Boulevard from South Tuttle Avenue to South Pompano Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. until the event is over.

One person who won’t be in attendance will be Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is now focusing on assisting rescue efforts in Surfside.

“Governor DeSantis is focusing on his duties as Governor and the tragedy in Surfside, and has never suggested or requested that events planned in different parts of Florida — from the Stanley Cup finals to President Trump’s rally — should be canceled or postponed,” press secretary Christina Pushaw said. “He wants all Floridians to enjoy the holiday weekend and celebrate Independence Day however they choose, while keeping the Surfside families and first responders in their prayers.”