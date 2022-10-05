SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 44-year-old Sarasota man is behind bars Wednesday after he was caught on camera shining a laser at a police helicopter, according to authorities.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Nick Davidson, of Nokomis, was caught shining his green laser at Air-1 Tuesday night while pilots were assisting with a nearby fire.

According to a timestamp on the video, the incident happened around 9:40 p.m.

“There is never an appropriate time to shine a laser at a helicopter,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post, “but doing so when our community is under a declared state of emergency is just in bad taste.”

44-year-old Nick Davidson (Courtesy of Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said the helicopter pilots have been assisting with damage assessments following Hurricane Ian’s landfall in southwest Florida last week. The crew has been guiding ground units in areas where street signs were destroyed and providing aerial support to law and fire agencies on the ground.

“Not only are Davidson’s actions dangerous, but they have the potential to flash blind and cause long-term damage to the visual capabilities of our pilots.”

“Please, don’t do this,” the post added.