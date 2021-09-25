TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — “Dog the Bounty Hunter” visited the family home of Brian Laundrie on Saturday afternoon.

The reality TV personality, whose real name is Duane Chapman, pulled up to the North Port home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie around 4:30 p.m. and knocked on the front door. No one answered.

When asked why he was there, Chapman told a News Nation reporter “come on you know,” and implored the public to share tips by calling 833-TELL-DOG.

Police are currently searching for Brian Laundrie, who was last seen by his family on Sept. 14. Laundrie is a person of interest in his fiancée Gabby Petito’s death, which has been ruled a homicide.

Petito’s remains were found last Sunday near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Laundrie, who is believed to be the last person to see Petito alive, refused to cooperate with authorities before his disappearance. His family told investigators he went hiking in Carlton Reserve and never returned. He’s been missing for a week.

Multiple agencies are at the 25,000-acre reserve Saturday to search for Laundrie.