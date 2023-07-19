SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (SNN) — A dog who went missing for a year reunited with his owner in Sarasota on Wednesday.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Baxter, a male pit bull mix, was found two miles from his home wearing a collar and ID tag with his owner’s information on it.

Eyewitness Joel Benham told SNN he made a call to the sheriff’s office after he watched someone abandon the dog in DeSoto Acres and drive off.

“I see that they’re violently shoving something out of the car, maybe trash. So, as I pull up, there’s a dog on the side of the road. The dog was really sweet, but you can tell it was in pain,” Benham recalled. “The back of its legs, its hips were kind of sore, didn’t want to sit down. There was blood on one of the legs, probably from when it went into the bushes.”

SNN reached out to Baxter’s owner, but we have not heard back yet.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.