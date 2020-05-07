‘Do we really have enough?’: Nurse questions Florida’s testing capacity after being turned away from Sarasota-Manatee testing site

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) – The state-run COVID-19 testing center at The Mall at University Town Center was once again forced to turn people away Thursday. The site hit its 750-test capacity around 2:30 p.m.

Michelle Glower is a registered nurse and clinical instructor in Sarasota County. She is questioning the state’s testing capacity after she was turned away from the Sarasota-Manatee regional site on Wednesday.

“We got there around 10:40 a.m. and we were turned away. They had just opened up an hour and a half earlier and they were already closed,” said Glower.

Gov. Ron DeSantis claims Florida has the capacity to scale up testing at any state-run site if the demand is there. The Sarasota-Manatee site has reached its capacity three days in a row. In the five days it has been up and running, the site has tested 2,884 people.

“Do we really have enough tests? Because as a healthcare provider, just from my colleagues, I don’t think we do and that really does concern me,” said Glower.

8 On Your Side reached out to the Florida Division of Emergency Management on Thursday asking how many tests are available across the state of Florida and if there really is the capacity to scale up testing beyond the earmarked 750 tests a day. As of 6 p.m., we haven’t received a response.

This is the statement we received Wednesday night after asking how the state plans to meet the continued demand at the Sarasota-Manatee testing site:

“The state reevaluates demand at each site daily. This site has been open for four days, and we will continue to monitor the demand closely. We are happy to see such a large turnout at the site, as large scale testing is exactly what these sites were created to do. The site will open at 9 am tomorrow and will test another 750 individuals.”

Glower tells 8 On Your Side the public deserves transparency from the state amid this pandemic.

“People need answers and you can’t sugarcoat it. Don’t say that you have this availability to test and you don’t have to have symptoms and you are going to be there and you turn people away,” said Glower.

The testing site at The Mall at University Town Center is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until the site hits capacity. County officials recommend coming with a full tank of gas as wait times can exceed three to four hours.

