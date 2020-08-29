1 dead, 1 detained in Sarasota death investigation

Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police detectives are conducting a death investigation Saturday evening.

According to the department, the incident happened at 10 South Lime Avenue.

One person has died and another has been detained in connection to the investigation.

Detectives believe it was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Information is currently limited, as the investigation is ongoing.

