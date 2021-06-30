DeSantis wants Trump to cancel Sarasota rally amid search for survivors in Surfside, report says

Sarasota County

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former President Donald Trump is rejecting pleas from Gov. Ron DeSantis to postpone his “Save America” rally scheduled to take place in Sarasota on Saturday, a report said.

According to the Washington Examiner, a conservative news website, DeSantis’ office “made a direct plea” to the former president’s team, calling on it to postpone the Saturday event in Sarasota due to the condo collapse in Surfside.

One unnamed Florida Republican said Trump and his team need to “read the room,” the report said.

DeSantis and President Trump have been very tied together recently as potential 2024 presidential candidates. A recent straw poll conducted this month showed DeSantis lead Trump among 30 potential presidential candidates.

DeSantis’ former communications director and current Executive Director of the Republican Party of Florida reacted to the news calling the report “completely false.”

DeSantis’ team has yet to issued an official statement on the matter.

