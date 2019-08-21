Deputies searching for missing man with limited mental capacity

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing man who deputies say has a limited mental capacity.

William T Salyer,48, who goes by the nickname ‘T’ was last seen Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. leaving his home on Ridge Road near Kensington Park in North Sarasota.

Salyer is known to walk the area of 17th Street and Lockwood Ridge Road.

Salyer is described as 5 feet 8 inches weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Salyer is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.