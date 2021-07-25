Deputies searching for fatal shooting suspect in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a man suspected of shooting and killing another individual in Sarasota.

Deputies say the shooting took place around 4 p.m. Sunday in the area of 3250 Desoto Road.

Witnesses say they saw the suspect in a confrontation with the victim. During the confrontation, the sheriff’s office says the suspect shot and killed the victim and fled the scene eastbound on Desoto Road.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male. He was last seen wearing a white tank top.

Deputies say he left the area in a grey or silver sedan with another unknown man.

According to the sheriff’s office, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to the public.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call SSCO at 941-861-5800 or 911. Residents can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477) or online at www.sarasotasheriff.org.