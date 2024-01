VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered man who was last seen Friday evening in Venice.

Stephen A. Chirillo, 64, was last seen at about 5:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Silver Lake Drive, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, gray shorts with a black oval on the back and denim blue slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 941-316-1201 or call 911.