SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Memorial Day shooting that left one woman injured has rattled residents and visitors in Siesta Key.

Deputies were back on the island Tuesday searching for surveillance video to give them a clearer image of the suspected gunman who was seen running from the area.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the moments the shots rang out in the heart of the Siesta Key Village. In the video, you can see patrons at a local restaurant dropping to the ground and hiding under tables.

“It’s very dangerous. It is a populated area. It is a village. It’s not like you are out in an open area, it is very highly concentrated with folks and businesses,” said Lt. Craig Fairly with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

There were reports of another shooting at a nearby gas station. Deputies believe they are related to one another, however they were unable to locate evidence of a shooting at the gas station.

Owner of Made in Rome Organic Gelato, Diane Theron, said she heard between six and eight rounds.

“It was frightening,” Theron said. “This whole place, the whole street, the whole village, everybody was on the floor because they were so scared.”

Deputies said the gunfire was the result of some sort of altercation between a number of teens.

“Everything we are getting is it was just some sort of yelling back-and-forth argument,” Fairly said. “It appears this was across the street from one another, the groups, so it wasn’t as though they were right on top of each other in a confrontation physically. They just were talking, apparently trash talking one another and someone took it personal.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SCSO Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.