Deputies: Sarasota man called news station, threatened to kill hotel manager

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota man was arrested Saturday for allegedly threatening to kill a Venice hotel manager during a phone call with a local news station, authorities said.

The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office said David Ashworth, 51, emailed and called Fox 13 News and said he planned to kill the hotel manager.

Ashworth allegedly referred to the victim using a racial slur, and claimed he double charged and kicked out guest, the report states.

Ashworth was charged with making a written threat to kill. He remains in the Sarasota County jail on $7,500 bail.

