Deputies: Man shot, killed woman waiting in Venice bank drive-through lane

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A 47-year-old Port Charlotte man was arrested after deputies said he walked up to a woman waiting in a bank drive-through lane and shot her to death.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was called to the BB&T bank at 160 Pointe Loop Drive Monday morning where they found a woman dead in the driver’s side of her Jeep.

Detectives later learned that William Tollard, 47, walked up to the woman’s car while she was in the first drive-through lane and shot her multiple times. The sheriff’s office said the victim and shooter are known to one another, but their relationship could not be released because of Marcy’s Law.

The woman’s car moved out of the drive-through lane and into the parking lot where witnesses said Tollard approached her again and fired more rounds.

Tollard then reportedly fled from the scene in a black pickup truck, which deputies later found at the intersection of Princess Lane and Jacaranda Boulevard. The vehicle was located abandoned and with a black semi-automatic handgun in the front seat.

Tollard was located and arrested a short time later near Sklar Drive and Jacaranda Boulevard.

Tollard is charged with murder and remains in custody at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility without bond.

