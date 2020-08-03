Investigation underway for deputy-involved fatal shooting in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a deputy-involved fatal shooting.

Deputies say they responded to a report of a battery around 5 p.m. in the 4000 block of Dyer Lane.

Before deputies arrived, the suspect, 63-year-old Adrean Stephenson, left the original location armed with a knife, according to the sheriff’s office.

After searching the area, deputies say they found Stephenson on foot near the intersection of Dyer Lane and Corey Road.

SCSO said Stephenson confronted deputies with the knife and after numerous verbal commands to drop the knife from deputies, she continued to come at them.

Deputies say a Taser was used, however, was ineffective. Stephenson continued to ignore the commands of deputies and was then shot by a second deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured during the incident.

