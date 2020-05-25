Deputies identify 10-year-old girl who drowned at Siesta Key Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 10-year-old girl have identified a young girl who drowned in Siesta Key last night.

Deputies say 10-year-old Irys Wright from Lake Wales was caught in a riptide current along with several other children that ultimately led to her drowning.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived they found a woman and two children on scene. With assistance from bystanders and EMS personnel, all three were eventually brought to shore.

The other child and adult were treated on scene.

An investigation is ongoing however deputies say there is no evidence of foul play or neglect.

