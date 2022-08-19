SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies have identified a man who struck a deputy with a machete, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.

Deputies identified the suspect as Tyler Sweeney, 29.

Deputies said Sweeney had no prior arrests or criminal history.

The incident started when a man called 911 after he noticed Sweeney inside his house.

The homeowner, who deputies believe did not know Sweeney, fled for his own safety.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said Sweeney wielded a machete and a baseball bat. Sweeney entered the home near the intersection of Meldon Street and Richardson Way in Sarasota around 9:30 a.m.

Four deputies arrived at the home minutes after the 911 call.

Deputies said Sweeney advanced toward them holding the machete.

One of the deputies was struck by the machete in his hand. The sheriff’s office said the deputy has received medical care and will undergo surgery next week.

After the deputy was struck, that’s when two other officers fired at Sweeney, killing him.

Deputies said they will release additional details as they become available.