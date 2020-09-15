LIVE NOW /
Deputies find skimming devices at two Sarasota 7-Eleven gas stations

Sarasota County

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two credit card skimming devices were found at two Sarasota 7-Eleven gas stations, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the skimmers were found at the 7-Eleven in the 1700 block of North Honore Avenue on Sept. 11. While the second skimmer was located at the 7-Eleven in the 5000 block of North Lockwood Ridge Road on Sept. 14.

Customers who have purchased gas at these locations are encouraged to check bank statements for any suspicious transactions, no matter how small the amount.

Anyone with information regarding these skimming devices should contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at 941-861-4900

