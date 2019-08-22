Deputies find missing Sarasota man with limited mental capacity

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: 6:30 PM – Sarasota deputies have found Salyer today.

Thank you for sharing his picture and information to help with the search.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing man who deputies say has a limited mental capacity.

William T Salyer, who goes by the nickname “T,” was last seen Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. Authorities say the 48-year-old was leaving his home on Ridge Road near Kensington Park in North Sarasota.

Salyer is known to walk the area of 17th Street and Lockwood Ridge Road.

Salyer is described as 5 feet 8 inches weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Salyer is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.