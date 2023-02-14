Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 38-year-old Sarasota man is behind bars after authorities said he bound a 70-year-old woman and fled in a stolen vehicle.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in Sarasota Sunday after 38-year-old Marcin Wasag, sped off in a stolen vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they found two elderly women, ages 66 and 70, inside.

Authorities said the 70-year-old had been bound and sexually assaulted inside the home. The 66-year-old was robbed of $900 and her vehicle, deputies added.

Authorities caught up with Wasag as he was driving the stolen vehicle. That’s when authorities said he tried to flee.

Wasag ultimately crashed the car and was taken into custody. He was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for injuries suffered in the crash.

Wasag was charged with sexual assault, aggravated battery, and four additional felony charges. He is currently held in the Sarasota County Correctional Facility with no bond.