Deputies investigating after child drowns at Siesta Key beach

Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota County deputies are currently investigating the drowning and death of a child.

Deputies say the drowning happened around 6:30 p.m. at Siesta Key public beach when witnesses say they saw several children struggling in the current roughly 100 yards offshore.

Adults began to swim to the children to assist them, according to deputies. One child was brought to shore unresponsive and was taken to a local hospital, where the child died.

The other children were treated at the scene.

No information was given on the age of the children.

If you have any information about this situation, please contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477, online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

