Deputies charging 21-year-old man for vandalizing 2 Jewish temples in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will be charging a 21-year-old man for vandalizing two Jewish temples in Sarasota.

Detectives launched an investigation on April 2 when security cameras caught an unidentified man spray-painting swastikas on the walls of Temple Emanu-El, located at 151 McIntosh Road.

Between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on July 15, deputies say a man was again seen on surveillance video spray-painting several swastikas and other anti-semitic graffiti at Temple Emanu-El as well as Temple Sinai, located at 4631 South Lockwood Ridge Road.

Detectives have identified the man as Vincent Martinez.

Martinez faces three counts of criminal mischief by defacing and damaging a synagogue. He is currently at a medical facility pending his arrest on warrants issued Wednesday.

“The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office takes hate crimes such as these very seriously,” said Colonel Kurt A. Hoffman. “Our detectives worked tirelessly with help from the community to bring this case to a successful conclusion.”

