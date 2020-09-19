Deputies advise neighborhood of suspicious person who groped a dog walker

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The assault on a woman walking her dog in the Meadows Subdivision is likely related to several other suspicious incidents in the neighborhood since January, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office said Friday in a public advisory.

“I just heard about it and I thought geez, they said it was about this time, but this is the time most of us who walk are dogs walk,” resident Linda Rees told 8 On Your Side.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday September 12, deputies said a man approached a dog walker from behind and grabbed her breasts. She screamed and he ran away.

“Well that’s very frightening,” Jerry Bernier said. “I walk my dog four times a day but you know the world is just crazy these days. What can we do? Take the best precautions we can.”

Rees told 8 On Your Side she’d heard about one of the other incidents mentioned in the sheriff’s office advisory.

“I read it, I dont know if it was in the paper, our little Meadows paper but it said a woman was accosted at a pool,” she said.

Deputies said there have been six total cases in the subdivision since January: two indecent exposures, three batteries and another suspicious incident. Five of them too place at community pools.

In each case, deputies said the suspect fit the general description of a 5”10, 185 pound man with long blonde hair in a ponytail.

“Well that’s what we’ll be watching for then,” Bernier said.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jeff Ayers at 941-861-4924 or Jeff.Ayers@sarasotasheriff.org.