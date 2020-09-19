Deputies advise neighborhood of suspicious person who groped a dog walker

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The assault on a woman walking her dog in the Meadows Subdivision is likely related to several other suspicious incidents in the neighborhood since January, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office said Friday in a public advisory.

“I just heard about it and I thought geez, they said it was about this time, but this is the time most of us who walk are dogs walk,” resident Linda Rees told 8 On Your Side.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday September 12, deputies said a man approached a dog walker from behind and grabbed her breasts. She screamed and he ran away.

“Well that’s very frightening,” Jerry Bernier said. “I walk my dog four times a day but you know the world is just crazy these days. What can we do? Take the best precautions we can.”

Rees told 8 On Your Side she’d heard about one of the other incidents mentioned in the sheriff’s office advisory.

“I read it, I dont know if it was in the paper, our little Meadows paper but it said a woman was accosted at a pool,” she said.

Deputies said there have been six total cases in the subdivision since January: two indecent exposures, three batteries and another suspicious incident. Five of them too place at community pools.

In each case, deputies said the suspect fit the general description of a 5”10, 185 pound man with long blonde hair in a ponytail.

“Well that’s what we’ll be watching for then,” Bernier said.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jeff Ayers at 941-861-4924 or Jeff.Ayers@sarasotasheriff.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss