SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident Saturday on the 2300 Block of Britannia Road in Sarasota.

Authorities said the scene of the shooting was secured, and there is no threat to the community.

Deputies said they are actively investigating this shooting and may provide additional information in the future. Further details were not immediately released.

