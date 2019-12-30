Deputies: 3rd suspect arrested for Sarasota man’s murder

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A third suspect was arrested in connection with the March shooting death of a man in Sarasota, authorities said on Monday.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Ramos was shot and killed at his home in the 2100 block of Banneker Way on March 8.

Deputies arrested two suspects, Sean Thomas and Davion Lee, for the murder in September. A third suspect, Charron Martin, 24, fled to Philadelphia hours after Ramos was killed and could not be located, authorities said.

Detectives said hours before Ramos was killed, Lee had been searching for information about him on social media and messaging the two other suspects in a group chat.

Digital evidence also proved that Lee and Thomas were passengers in a vehicle that was parked outside of Ramos’ home, and that someone else, Charron Martin, had been driving the vehicle, detectives said.

Authorities said that in September, Martin got in touch with his former football coach who was an inmate at the Sarasota County Jail.

Martin allegedly told the inmate that he was scared and that he had fled to Philadelphia because of the murder. Martin said he thought Thomas and Lee were planning to commit a robbery, but he did not expect someone to be killed.

He later contacted detectives and promised to return to Sarasota to speak with them. Martin was interviewed on Oct. 30, and denied any involvement in the case, police said.

Police said Martin contacted the woman Ramos was living with and confessed to his involvement, saying he thought the murder was supposed to be a “lick” robbery and that he did not know Ramos lived inside of the home.

Martin allegedly told the woman they all wore masks and had entered her home after she and her daughters left. He said he tried to leave the home when he saw Ramos, but the two other suspects became angry and verbally abused him.

Martin said Thomas asked him to leave before he led Ramos into the master bedroom at gunpoint. Then he heard four gunshots.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances, including witness testimony, digital evidence, and Martin’s detailed knowledge of the crime scene and the actions of hte two-defendants, there is probable cause to charge Charron Xavier Demarquis Martin with murder with a firearm,” the affidavit states.

Martin was arrested on one count of murder and is being held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

