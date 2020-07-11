Dept. of Health Sarasota offering 2 new by-appointment-only coronavirus testing dates

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health Sarasota has created two by-appointment-only coronavirus testing dates in Venice.

The testing days will be at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Avenue South, on July 15 and July 16 from 8 a.m. to noon.

One hundred coronavirus tests will be available per day and will be prioritized for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms or works in a health care setting.

To be evaluated and to make an appointment, please call 941-861-2883, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While these are primarily drive-thru sites, they can also accommodate walk-ups and people on bicycles.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: