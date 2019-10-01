Decapitated gator in Sarasota likely had head removed after being hit by car, FWC says

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – An alligator that was found decapitated on the side of a Sarasota road was likely killed by a car before it was beheaded, wildlife officials say.

The mutilated reptile was discovered Monday morning on Lorraine Road.

“Out of the corner of my eye, I saw a gator. I turned around to go see the gator and when I turned around to go back, the gator was decapitated. It looked like it had been decapitated by a chainsaw,” Kimberly Kukich told 8 On Your Side.

Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission examined the carcass and determined the gator was likely hit by a car.

“Upon further inspection, and based on the injuries, officers have concluded that the alligator was most likely hit by a vehicle while crossing the road and the head was removed after that,” Officer Brian Norris said.

The FWC still doesn’t know who is responsible for beheading the gator.

When 8 On Your Side spoke with Norris Monday, he explained the charges the person could face. Because it appears the alligator was dead before the decapitation, the person responsible could face second-degree misdemeanor charges. If the gator had been killed intentionally, the person could have faced third-degree felony charges.

“Though it does not appear that this alligator was killed illegally, it is still illegal to possess an alligator or alligator parts without proper permits,” Officer Norris said.

Norris explained if an alligator is harvested legally, the person must have a proper hunting permit and is harvesting according to those rules. The permit holder can then possess the animal’s head as well as the rest of the alligator.

Anyone with information on the decapitated alligator is asked to call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.

