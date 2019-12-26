Death investigation underway after man’s body found floating near Longboat Key resort

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have released the identity of man after his body was found floating in the waters near a hotel in Longboat Key.

Police said Octavio Utrera, 59, was found around 10:30 a.m. by the operator of a beach tractor Tuesday near The Resort at Longboat Key Club on Sands Point Road.

Police say there are no signs of trauma or foul play at this time, but the cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiners Office.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Longboat Key Police Department at 941-316-1201.