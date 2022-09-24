OSPREY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota County deputies said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday morning.

A release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting happened at 7:17 a.m. in the area of Highland Road and Westview Drive in Osprey.

One death has been confirmed, but little else is known about what happened at this time.

Deputies said they have secured the scene, and there is no threat to the public.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

If you have information on the shooting, call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477). Anonymous online tips can be made at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.