Deadly dump truck crash in North Port closes road, impacts power in area

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead after a crash involving a dump truck hauling rocks in Sarasota County that shut down a roadway and could impact power in the area for hours, deputies say.

The crash happened on South River Road, north of Winchester Boulevard on Monday afternoon. According to Sarasota County deputies, the crash is fatal and only one vehicle was involved.

North Port police are also on the scene helping the sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol. According to police, the vehicle involved was a dump truck hauling rocks.

Major power lines were knocked down in the crash, according to deputies. Those lines have been de-energized, which authorities say could impact power in the area for “several hours.” Anyone looking for more information on power restoration should contact Florida Power & Light.

River Road has been shut down in both directions while FPL, firefighters and law enforcement respond to the scene. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Deputies have not released any information yet on what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.