SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Traffic has backed up on a portion of I-75 in Sarasota County after a car fire.

A camera from the Florida Department of Transportation showed traffic backed up both ways, with southbound traffic stopped while crews worked to clear the scene.

The wreck happened in the area of I-75 and Fruitville Road. The FHP dispatch reported that it involves a fatality.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said the southbound lanes of I-75 are being diverted to University Parkway

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.