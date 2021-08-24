Dead manatee found in Nokomis, cause of death unknown

WARNING: There is graphic content that some may find disturbing in the video above.

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WFLA) – A manatee was found dead in Nokomis by a resident on Monday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it was made aware of the dead animal and planned to respond and collect data from the manatee.

Noah Dehahn is an avid fisherman and was born and raised in Nokomis. He said in the past month or so, residents have been seeing large fish kills.

“Our marine life is slowly dying off and it’s come to this. A large, dead manatee,” he said. “Seems like we don’t get much attention down here when it’s just fish dying, so I’m hoping this dead manatee will bring some awareness to what’s going on around here.”

The manatee’s cause of death is not known, as necropsies often taken time, but one will take place on Tuesday.

According to FWC, a preliminary total of 912 manatees have died so far this year.

“I knew that manatee would get people fired up. People love the manatees around here, they see the dead fish… and I’m sure they think it’s bad and they’re upset about it, but you see the dead manatee, it kind of really brings everything in a perspective,” Dehahn said.