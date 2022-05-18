SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Greatest Show On Earth is back.

Wednesday, Bay Area-based Feld Entertainment announced the return of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, but now, the show will be much different.

Showrunners confirmed Wednesday that the circus will return in 2023 without the animal acts.

“We will not be touring animals,” the show’s producer, Juliette Feld Grossman, Chief Operating Officer of Feld Entertainment, told TODAY. “Some of the things that people were really interested in the past are no longer relevant today so we seek to connect where people are.”

“King of the Highwire” Nik Wallenda is excited to see the circus evolve.

“It’s exciting for the entire industry, to be honest with you,” Wallenda said. “It’s a necessity.”

Wallenda said his family’s legacy hails back to the 1780s in Bohemia and Germany, but the Ringling Brothers is the reason why he’s here today.

“My family was brought over to the United States in 1928 for Ringling Brothers, so to hear that they are coming back is very exciting for me,” Wallenda said.

Wallenda said the change is good.

“I think every industry has to continue to reinvent itself in order to remain relevant,” Wallenda said.

Wallenda took over the Big Apple Circus in New York City. He said he’s trying to breathe new life into the industry and believes the return of Ringling will give it a big boost.

“Hopefully it’s going to just help this movement of of reinventing the circus, because it is an industry that sadly has slowly diminished over generations,” Wallenda said.

Rehearsals will begin in June 2023, and the official tour will launch in September. Tickets will go on sale in April 2023. More information is available on the Ringling Bros. website.