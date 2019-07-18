Crews rescue man when boat capsizes 5 miles west of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) – Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard and Sarasota Fire Rescue rescued a man whose boat overturned in the Gulf of Mexico.
Coast Guard officials said in a news release they received a call late Wednesday stating that 55-year-old Jay Connelly had not returned from a trip on his 16-foot (4.8-meter) boat.
A Jayhawk helicopter crew and a response boat crew began searching for Connelly. The fire rescue crew spotted him some 5 miles (8 kilometers) off the Florida Gulf Coast.
Connelly was brought to shore. He suffered no injuries.
LATEST POSTS:
- Dessert Diva shares her recipe for No-Bake Caramel Chocolate Brownies
- Tickets for Post Malone Tampa show going on sale today
- STORM TEAM 8: Summer storms develop again this afternoon and evening
- Hillsborough County teacher wins 2020 Florida Teacher of the Year
- Sally Field, ‘Sesame Street’ to receive Kennedy Center award