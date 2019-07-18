Live Now
Crews rescue man when boat capsizes 5 miles west of Sarasota

Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) – Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard and Sarasota Fire Rescue rescued a man whose boat overturned in the Gulf of Mexico.

Coast Guard officials said in a news release they received a call late Wednesday stating that 55-year-old Jay Connelly had not returned from a trip on his 16-foot (4.8-meter) boat.

A Jayhawk helicopter crew and a response boat crew began searching for Connelly. The fire rescue crew spotted him some 5 miles (8 kilometers) off the Florida Gulf Coast.

Connelly was brought to shore. He suffered no injuries.

