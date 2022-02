SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Fire Department battled a nearly 40-acre brush fire Saturday afternoon near Verna Road and Fruitville Road.

Sarasota deputies urged drivers to take alternative routes due to heavy smoke in the area. By 5 p.m., crews contained the fire.

Courtesy of Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

All roads were opened to the public.