NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The North Port Police Department said it responded to a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle Friday afternoon.

The department said the crash happened at the intersection of West Villages Parkway and Tamiami Trail.

As of this report, the condition of those involved is not known.

Officers said southbound Tamiami Trail was shut down, with traffic being diverted from the area. Police ask drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check with WFLA for updates.