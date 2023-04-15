NOKOMIS, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash on I-75 southbound in Sarasota County is backing up Saturday evening traffic.

The crash happened at around 7:20 p.m. at mile marker 196, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP website describes the crash as a hit-and-run, but no other information has been released.

Traffic camera footage indicates the right two lanes are closed. There is also police activity on the service road running parallel to the interstate.

Southbound drivers should exit I-75 SB at mile marker 200 and take SR-681 to US-41 to avoid the crash.

This is a developing story.