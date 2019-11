SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A crane created a traffic nightmare this evening as Sarasota residents attempted to make their way home.

Sarasota County emergency services said a trailer was hauling a crane when hit an overpass just south of Bee Ridge Road

All traffic southbound on I-75 is being detoured on to Bee Ridge Roda. Proctor Road at the overpass is also closed both east and westbound lanes.

There is no word on any injuries and drivers are being told to avoid the area.

