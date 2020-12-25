COVID-19 survivor’s family looking to distribute cell phone chargers to hospitals nationwide

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dr. Steve Hefler’s coronavirus survival story provided hope during the first wave of the pandemic in Florida.

The 77-year-old retired pediatrician beat the virus after 49 days at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

With record numbers of hospitalizations being reported during the winter surge, Hefler’s son reached out to 8 On Your Side about the organization he teamed up with that is helping COVID-19 patients stay connected with their families.

When Hefler left SMH in May, the nurses and staff lined the hallways to cheer him on and sing his favorite song, Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver.

“What really became clear to me during my hospitalization, or when I recovered and came out of the hospital, was what my wife went through, what my family went through,” Hefler told 8 On Your Side.

While isolated in the ICU with COVID-19, a small gesture kept Hefler and his family connected.

“It gave us hope and it gave us connection that we would not have had otherwise,” his wife Marcia Hefler said.

A nurse powered up Dr. Hefler’s cell phone with his own charger.

“One of the angels would hold up the cell phone and we would talk to him, give him the ra-ra speeches, come on dad, you can do this,” Mrs. Hefler recalled.

Unconscious at the time, Hefler doesn’t remember those FaceTime calls with his family.

“The way we knew he heard them was because the nurses would tell us that when he heard our voices his blood pressure would rise,” Mrs. Hefler said.

Visitation rules have been restricted because of the contagious virus, but the non-profit CHARGE Power is providing a simple solution for a problem that hospital patients had before the pandemic.

“If their cell phone was dead, they had no way to reach out to their loved ones, so COVID just highlighted a problem we already knew existed,” Dr. Vik Gulati said.

Hefler’s son John has partnered with Gulati, a San Diego-based emergency medicine physician.

“Nobody should be alone for the holidays, especially if you’re hospitalized,” Gulati said.

Their mission is to distribute phone chargers to health care facilities nationwide.

“I’m so humbled by the small thing that our nurse did for Steve has grown into this massive effort of importance in the most critical times of their lives,” Mrs. Hefler said.

Gulati said they have the supply of thousands of chargers during the winter surge.

“We are no longer collecting donations,” he said. “We are literally just trying to get them out to any hospital system that needs it.”

Hefler is proud of his son and the ER doctor for their efforts to help patients stay connected with their families while fighting COVID-19.

“All I can say is well done, guys, well done,” Hefler said. “It’s needed.”

CHARGE Power has partnered with Covid-Tech Connect, a non-profit organization that is donating thousands of tablets to hospitals during the pandemic.

Hospitals in Florida and across the country can request cell phone chargers on ChargePower.org.