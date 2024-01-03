TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Christian Ziegler is the chairman of the Republican Party of Florida. He’s also accused of rape and has refused to resign from his position.

A woman said Ziegler raped her in October. She reported the matter to police two days after the alleged incident.

Police took the report seriously and had her examined at a local hospital and evidence was gathered. Police also examined her cell phone and found text messages between her and Ziegler.

A warrant shows some of the text messages:

Victim: I’m not okay with what happened the other day between us

Christian: Oh, that’s not good. You are my friend. Known ya for like twenty years now.

Victim: Yeah, I know but that was not cool and you didn’t bring her and then did that to me.

Police said Ziegler tried to change the topic of the conversation but the victim came back to what happened.

Victim: I don’t know if I can do that anymore after what you did to me last time. It freaked me out

Ziegler later told police that he and his wife Bridget had a sexual relationship with the woman.

The victim told police she has agreed to have sex with the couple, but when Christian Ziegler showed up at her apartment without Bridget, the victim told Ziegler she mostly wanted to have sex with his wife, not just with him. The victim said Ziegler entered her apartment anyway and the alleged rape occurred.

The victim told police she wasn’t working that day, had been drinking tequila and was not capable of consenting to sex.

Ziegler went to police with his attorney and showed them a two and a half-minute video to prove the sex was consensual.

Gina Dickerson, the director of Sexual Assault Services for Tampa Bay, said there are many misconceptions about consent.

“If you have have people who have had sex previously, consensual sex, a thousand times, that next time someone can pull consent,” said Dickerson.

Dickerson says anyone can change their mind about having sex at any time and they should be respected for that.

“If you have someone texting and promising to have sex, come over please, I want to have sex, they come over and they are both there naked, they can pull consent,” said Dickerson.

She says alcohol is also a factor to consider.

“When someone is intoxicated, they aren’t able to consent,” said Dickerson.

She said the video can also create more problems for the victim, and might not prove consent.

“I think that plays a large roll in that healing process. Not only am I trying to heal from what happened to my body, but now I have this lingering feeling of, is that video or that photo going to reappear; where is it, who has it, who’s seen it,” said Dickerson. “This person, she has a smile on her face and look, she even looks like she’s enjoying it. That does not mean she consented to the act.”

Christian Ziegler and his wife, Bridget—a Sarasota County School Board member and co-founder of Moms for Liberty— have not been charged with any crimes. The Sarasota Police Department said they will not comment on the case because it is still an open and active investigation.