SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Gulf Gate Estates community is pressing Sarasota County leaders to buy the old golf course in their neighborhood.

They believe the 49 acres of land could be the perfect place for a stormwater mitigation area.

The alternative could mean the addition of homes on the land, but neighbors like Lisa Rott really don’t want to see that happen.

“Sarasota has an opportunity right now to choose the planet and the people over profit,” Rott said.

All the county commissioners said they are interested in hearing the community out.

A presentation will be given on October 24 at the Sarasota County Administration Center with the potential plan.

Based on the presentation, those just south of Gulf Gate Drive would see the most direct benefit.

Their stormwater would drain into Matheny Creek and Elligraw Bayou Subbasins. But the surrounding areas could also see a big difference– not just in drainage.

“I think this is a good opportunity to make sure our waters are clean and healthy,” County Commissioner Joseph Neunder said. “We’re a coastal community, and I do believe we should do everything in our power to go ahead and continue on that trajectory.”

The current golf course owner is willing to sell. The county would need to figure out how to get the money to buy it.

There are options enlisted in the presentation. Click here to see the entire thing.

The community is welcome to join the meeting where this discussion will take place. It begins at 9 a.m.